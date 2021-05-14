About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout





South Africa is set to begin phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday.

The Health Department is targeting 130 sites in the public sector to be active next week where those over the age of 60 will receive the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccine.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Professor Ian Sanne about the logistics and the preparedness of phase two.

The geo-location is important, we ask everybody to register for phase two with a correct and accurate address where they will predominantly be in the next six months. They will then receive a date and a window of time about approximately two hours to attend the site. Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial

The Minister of Health on Sunday will announce 178 public sector sites across the country that are almost two times the size of what Sisonke has been working with. Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial

