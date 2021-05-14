About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout
South Africa is set to begin phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday.
The Health Department is targeting 130 sites in the public sector to be active next week where those over the age of 60 will receive the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccine.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Professor Ian Sanne about the logistics and the preparedness of phase two.
The geo-location is important, we ask everybody to register for phase two with a correct and accurate address where they will predominantly be in the next six months. They will then receive a date and a window of time about approximately two hours to attend the site.Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial
The Minister of Health on Sunday will announce 178 public sector sites across the country that are almost two times the size of what Sisonke has been working with.Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from Local
Reimagining African museums and heritage sites
Goethe-Institut South Africa regional head of programmes Asma Diakite says it's time for a new approach for African museums.Read More
South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 455,169 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.Read More
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.Read More
Parents attend Maths classes to help children with homework
Actuary and WeSolve4X CEO Tsietsi Ngobese says they use a particular formula to help parents who want to empower their children.Read More
Insure Group's actions irresponsible and dishonest, we are taking action - FSCA
Directors of Insure Group Managers are being debarred as financial service providers for lack of honesty and integrity.Read More
Mpho Popps, Graham Richards and Dineo Langa to host this year's Saftas
The South African Film and Television Awards will for the first time in history be aired simultaneously on Africa Magic and SABC.Read More
Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously
Adv Kholeka Gcaleka says the lack of respect is for the office and citizens who pay for the officials to occupy those offices.Read More
CoJ housing dept calls for donations for residents of Gazine informal settlement
A devastating fire destroyed the informal settlement last month - displacing hundreds of families.Read More