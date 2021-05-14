Reimagining African museums and heritage sites
A week ago the Apartheid Museum announced that it would be closing its doors temporarily as it has been struggling to keep afloat financially since the pandemic.
The museum, which was the first of its kind, to illustrate the rise and fall of apartheid is the latest casualty to follow after dozens of heritage attractions were also forced to close due to being cash-strapped.
The Apartheid museum used to have up to 1 000 visitors per day before the pandemic; most of the visitors being foreign tourists.
On The Clement Manyathela Show the discussion on how physical sites such as the Apartheid Museum, Steve Biko Centre and the District Six museum play a role in keeping the stories and pain of our ancestors alive.
Museums should be the place where pressing issues can be debated but also because museums have been hit hard by the pandemic.Asma Diakite, Regional head of programmes - Goethe-Institut South Africa
The whole centre was closed down for a couple of months last year because we could not operate and we used to have many school kids come over for tours and now unfortunately that has come to a standstill due to the pandemic.Catherine Stratford, Archivist and assistant curator - Steve Biko Centre
Owner at Past Experiences and head tour guide Jo Buitendag spoke of how the government has abandoned the Chancellor House, in Johannesburg where Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo practiced law, living the community having to clean it up themselves.
A lot of micro-businesses in Johannesburg are struggling and have taken time to clean the building because the government and I saying them because it’s a national heritage site have not been taking good care of it and we want to make it look nice so that people want to visit.Jo Buitendag, Owner and head tour guide - Past Experiences
RELATED: [WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Regional head of programmes at Goethe-Institut South Africa, Asma Diakite, says it is time that museums get introduced to the digital space and that African museum experts create a space where people learn about their heritage in an exciting manner.
The Goethe-Institut South Africa has decided to support this conceptual take of museums by taking a new approach in the museum landscape.Asma Diakite, Regional head of programmes - Goethe-Institut South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout
Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday.Read More
South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 455,169 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.Read More
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.Read More
Parents attend Maths classes to help children with homework
Actuary and WeSolve4X CEO Tsietsi Ngobese says they use a particular formula to help parents who want to empower their children.Read More
Insure Group's actions irresponsible and dishonest, we are taking action - FSCA
Directors of Insure Group Managers are being debarred as financial service providers for lack of honesty and integrity.Read More
Mpho Popps, Graham Richards and Dineo Langa to host this year's Saftas
The South African Film and Television Awards will for the first time in history be aired simultaneously on Africa Magic and SABC.Read More
Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously
Adv Kholeka Gcaleka says the lack of respect is for the office and citizens who pay for the officials to occupy those offices.Read More
CoJ housing dept calls for donations for residents of Gazine informal settlement
A devastating fire destroyed the informal settlement last month - displacing hundreds of families.Read More