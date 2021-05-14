Reimagining African museums and heritage sites





A week ago the Apartheid Museum announced that it would be closing its doors temporarily as it has been struggling to keep afloat financially since the pandemic.

The museum, which was the first of its kind, to illustrate the rise and fall of apartheid is the latest casualty to follow after dozens of heritage attractions were also forced to close due to being cash-strapped.

The Apartheid museum used to have up to 1 000 visitors per day before the pandemic; most of the visitors being foreign tourists.

On The Clement Manyathela Show the discussion on how physical sites such as the Apartheid Museum, Steve Biko Centre and the District Six museum play a role in keeping the stories and pain of our ancestors alive.

Museums should be the place where pressing issues can be debated but also because museums have been hit hard by the pandemic. Asma Diakite, Regional head of programmes - Goethe-Institut South Africa

The whole centre was closed down for a couple of months last year because we could not operate and we used to have many school kids come over for tours and now unfortunately that has come to a standstill due to the pandemic. Catherine Stratford, Archivist and assistant curator - Steve Biko Centre

Owner at Past Experiences and head tour guide Jo Buitendag spoke of how the government has abandoned the Chancellor House, in Johannesburg where Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo practiced law, living the community having to clean it up themselves.

A lot of micro-businesses in Johannesburg are struggling and have taken time to clean the building because the government and I saying them because it’s a national heritage site have not been taking good care of it and we want to make it look nice so that people want to visit. Jo Buitendag, Owner and head tour guide - Past Experiences

Regional head of programmes at Goethe-Institut South Africa, Asma Diakite, says it is time that museums get introduced to the digital space and that African museum experts create a space where people learn about their heritage in an exciting manner.

The Goethe-Institut South Africa has decided to support this conceptual take of museums by taking a new approach in the museum landscape. Asma Diakite, Regional head of programmes - Goethe-Institut South Africa

