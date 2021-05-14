Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue
702 is partnering with the University of Pretoria, who are hosting the Nobel Prize Dialogue. Each year, the Nobel Prize committee have an event in a different country with various previous Nobel Prize winners discussing a topical issue.
This year’s discussion is “The Future of Work”, on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria (it’s a virtual event).
To register to attend the event, go to: https://universityofpretoria.tv/nobel/
For more details go to: https://www.nobelprize.org/events/nobel-prize-dialogue/pretoria-2021/
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
White folks must embrace the SA they live in, do things differently - Chris Vick
The spin doctor takes us down memory lane, including three stints of working with former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale.Read More
27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.Read More
WATCH: Mom uses own doorbell to invite son for taco night goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Amateur photographer trips, misses picture-perfect proposal moment
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More