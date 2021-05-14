Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue





702 is partnering with the University of Pretoria, who are hosting the Nobel Prize Dialogue. Each year, the Nobel Prize committee have an event in a different country with various previous Nobel Prize winners discussing a topical issue.

This year’s discussion is “The Future of Work”, on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria (it’s a virtual event).

To register to attend the event, go to: https://universityofpretoria.tv/nobel/

For more details go to: https://www.nobelprize.org/events/nobel-prize-dialogue/pretoria-2021/