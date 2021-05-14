Streaming issues? Report here
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable'

14 May 2021 1:33 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
African National Congress ANC National Executive Committee
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule
step aside

According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights.

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has filed court papers challenging the step-aside resolution.

He wants ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to be suspended and his own suspension lifted instead.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

According to papers filed by Mabuza Attorneys yesterday in the Johannesburg division of Gauteng High Court, he is challenging the constitutionality of the step-aside resolution. He says that he must be reinstated as secretary-general of the ANC.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says that the resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights and was rushed he is not happy about that. He is also saying that ANC's instruction that he must apologise to president Ramaphosa for issuing a letter of suspension to him is also invalid, he is arguing that that matter is unlawful and it is unenforceable.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview ...




