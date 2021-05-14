Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable'
Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has filed court papers challenging the step-aside resolution.
He wants ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to be suspended and his own suspension lifted instead.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
According to papers filed by Mabuza Attorneys yesterday in the Johannesburg division of Gauteng High Court, he is challenging the constitutionality of the step-aside resolution. He says that he must be reinstated as secretary-general of the ANC.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says that the resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights and was rushed he is not happy about that. He is also saying that ANC's instruction that he must apologise to president Ramaphosa for issuing a letter of suspension to him is also invalid, he is arguing that that matter is unlawful and it is unenforceable.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Politics
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas
Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same flight that the Guptas had paid for.Read More
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave
News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.Read More
Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA
Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency.Read More
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.Read More
'It's a disgrace': Scopa rebukes De Lille for inaction over Beit Bridge fence
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that until proper action was taken, the fence would be a dark cloud hanging over Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and the department.Read More
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.Read More
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?'
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting.Read More
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss COVID-19 and vaccines, the upcoming local government elections, the integrity commission’s reports and the controversial step aside resolution.Read More
DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl
A video showing a bleeding Solly Msimanga has now made its way to social medial platforms..Read More
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More