Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura





Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced that the province has entered the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Speaking at the opening of the Anglo Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville in the West Rand, Makhura said the resurgence was taking place at an alarming rate.

Meanwhile, National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) Greater Joburg regional secretary Mzi Zimisele Tshontshi says the Department of Health must be held accountable for the issues at vaccine sites.

We learnt with shock that there are these kinds of shenanigans that are happening at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in particular. Mzi Zimisele Tshontshi, Greater Joburg regional secretary - NEHAWU

We are very angry because it was our expectation that the process will run smoothly and seamlessly. Mzi Zimisele Tshontshi, Greater Joburg regional secretary - NEHAWU

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares her experience of visiting the vaccine site at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Yesterday I spent some time at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and healthcare workers, doctors were turned away because for some reason they don't have a voucher. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They had heard that they can come through and they have been turned away. People who deal with Covid-19 patients are being turned away simply because they don't have a voucher. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...