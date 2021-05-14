I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana
Khulani Morule, who is known by his stage name Khuli Chana, is a South African hip-hop artist famed for his debut solo album The MotswakOriginator.
He first came into the spotlight as one half of the hip hop duo HazzadazzMove with Kay-G (Kgaugelo) and later became a member of a hip hop group Morafe with Towdee (Lerothodi) and Kay-G.
His second album which was released in 2012, titled Lost in Time, won him three Sama (South African Music Awards) gongs in 2013. He went on to release his third album in 2017 One Source and another in 2019 titled Planet of The Have Nots.
Chana explained to Refiloe Mpakanayane on The Azania Mosaka Show's _The Upside of Failure _how he lost money trying to start an innovative space for artists to record music and movies. He added that the business became a total failure as he did not take the time to create a team or a long-term plan.
I did not make a dime out of that business and that was because I did not think of building a team, I had made money from brand partnerships and the first thing that came to mind was making more money.Khuli Chana - Rapper
I was ego-driven, I couldn’t wait to break the news about this amazing venture as opposed to taking the time in planning for this business.Khuli Chana - Rapper
Chana went to explain how he also got into a scam when he invested in a call centre.
I had no business in trying to be part of a call centre, someone came to me and told me that they are an insurance financial domain trying to build a call centre. So, I invested in this company only to find out it was a whole syndicate. This is where I learnt about company theft as money started to move out of my business account and I started accumulating debt.Khuli Chana - Rapper
Luckily I had a solid legal team who could get me out of that mess and reverse all that was taken from me.Khuli Chana - Rapper
Chana says most of his decision was based on his ego and with that he learned that purpose, vision, collaboration, and the result are what is needed when you trying to start something new.
Listen to the full interview below...
