Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera
The renowned Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2021.
As part of acknowledging this milestone achievement, the Market Theatre will be presenting two glorious opera gala evenings of operatic favorites in a special arrangement Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera.
Refiloe Mpakanyane on The Azania Mosaka Show's #Unplugged chats to Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu - musical students at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).
All I can say is [that one needs] discipline, passion and dedication. It has always been this thing of loving this genre. I come from an area where opera is loved. When I got to high school that is when I realised I have the talent.Zinhle Soga, Tshwane University of Technology music student
Why do you think makes South Africa church so many opera singers?
South African opera singers always stand out when there is a competition. Whenever you get an opportunity to go abroad you go the extra mile because we don't have the support from the government.Zinhle Soga, Tshwane University of Technology music student
Who are you looking forward to meeting on stage?
Bongiwe Nakani. I am also a mezzo-soprano. I worked with her about six years ago.Asisipho Petu
This is a black-tie event, people must expect beautiful music.Asisipho Petu
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/ce9tqMQvEs4
