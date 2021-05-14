Streaming issues? Report here
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

14 May 2021 2:32 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
supporters

Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have handed over a memorandum of concerns at the club's headquarters in Naturena, according to Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro.

Among the concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business and issues of accountability from the owners.

Chiefs have had a torrid season in the league and are currently 10th on the table with just three games left.

One fan said it was time for a change at the club.

“Those people have been here for the past six or seven years and they have seen how bad things have been. They have never really engaged management on such things, because if they were really worried about the club as we are, I think some things would have been changed by now.”




14 May 2021 2:32 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
supporters

