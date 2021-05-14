I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor





Human Rights lawyer Richard Spoor last month offered to represent former president Jacob Zuma for free at his arms deal-linked corruption case which is set to take part later this month.

Zuma parted ways with his lawyers which included the likes of Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, Eric Mabuza SC, Advocate Thabani Masuku SC, Rudolph Baloyi and Advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane, in a quest to represent himself as he believes the case is no longer a criminal trial but a politically motivated one designed to finish him off.

Spoor says he is willing to take up the case because he believes that the defence lawyers of the former president left him high and dry due to the fact that the state had announced that they would not be paying for his defence.

The gesture although spontaneous was out of the anger that lawyers would drop their client the moment the money dries up and I find that repulsive and wrong. Richard Spoor, Lawyer - Human Rights

I met up with the former president to discuss his case and although he did not take me up to my offer and I will not be present with him in court on Monday, I am more persuaded that he deserves a decent defence which I don’t think he has been given and if he needs my assistance in the near future I am ready to provide it. Richard Spoor, Lawyer - Human Rights

Spoor believes the arms deal case against the former president is unfair and that many people do not understand it.

I think people do not have a fair understanding of what this case is about. It's been doing on for 15 years and it's tainted his life and his legacy. I see him as the underdog here. Richard Spoor, Lawyer - Human Rights

Listen to the full interview below...