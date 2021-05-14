I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor
Human Rights lawyer Richard Spoor last month offered to represent former president Jacob Zuma for free at his arms deal-linked corruption case which is set to take part later this month.
Zuma parted ways with his lawyers which included the likes of Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, Eric Mabuza SC, Advocate Thabani Masuku SC, Rudolph Baloyi and Advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane, in a quest to represent himself as he believes the case is no longer a criminal trial but a politically motivated one designed to finish him off.
Spoor says he is willing to take up the case because he believes that the defence lawyers of the former president left him high and dry due to the fact that the state had announced that they would not be paying for his defence.
The gesture although spontaneous was out of the anger that lawyers would drop their client the moment the money dries up and I find that repulsive and wrong.Richard Spoor, Lawyer - Human Rights
I met up with the former president to discuss his case and although he did not take me up to my offer and I will not be present with him in court on Monday, I am more persuaded that he deserves a decent defence which I don’t think he has been given and if he needs my assistance in the near future I am ready to provide it.Richard Spoor, Lawyer - Human Rights
Spoor believes the arms deal case against the former president is unfair and that many people do not understand it.
I think people do not have a fair understanding of what this case is about. It's been doing on for 15 years and it's tainted his life and his legacy. I see him as the underdog here.Richard Spoor, Lawyer - Human Rights
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms
World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA’s information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy.Read More
I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana
South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes.Read More
Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura
Makhura made the announcement in the West Rand and Nehawu says it angry at the vaccine shenanigans at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.Read More
Reimagining African museums and heritage sites
Goethe-Institut South Africa regional head of programmes Asma Diakite says it's time for a new approach for African museums.Read More
About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout
Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday.Read More
South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 455,169 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.Read More
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.Read More
Parents attend Maths classes to help children with homework
Actuary and WeSolve4X CEO Tsietsi Ngobese says they use a particular formula to help parents who want to empower their children.Read More