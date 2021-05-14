WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms





Facebook requires users to accept its new terms and conditions for its popular WhatsApp messaging app or risk losing key features, the deadline is set for tomorrow

Data analyst at World Wide Worx, Bryan Turner explained on The John Perlman Show that if one does not accept WhatsApp’s new policy after a period of several weeks or months, the notification requesting your acceptance will eventually become persistent and one may lose access to their contact list.

The changes are based on the terms of service in a privacy policy in a way which consumers do business and track with the business account on WhatsApp. Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx

It will start with the restriction of chatting to business accounts and thereafter a banner which will be a reminder for people to review the policy if they accept if they want to continue using the service and then from there out it will be another week or month where one would lose access to their chat list. Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx

Turner says South Africa’s information regulator is set to meet with WhatsApp in an effort to revise the privacy policy on the 25th of May.

Listen to the full interview below...