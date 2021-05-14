The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung
Kaizer Chiefs supporters marched to the club’s Naturena headquarters where a memorandum of concerns was handed over to marketing director Jessica Motaung.
The memorandum listed no fewer than 12 concerns, ranging from the recruiting of coaches to the development of women’s football.
Motaung has more on this.
Chiefs is still a big brand. Financially we have some partners who are contributing to ensure that we can invest, obviously there have been new players in the space. But I think they know that Kaizer Chiefs has the capabilities to take itself to the next level, in fact, they know the strength of the Chiefs brand.Jessica Motaung, Marketing director - Kaizer Chiefs
They are pushing us to do some of the things that they have put on the table for us to continue realising our potential. We see it all across the world fans are sharing their grievances and have issues that they feel management could do better. There are certain things that they feel should be part of the business.Jessica Motaung, Marketing director - Kaizer Chiefs
The fans are part of the stakeholders of the game. We are open to understanding what they have to say. We still maintain a huge fan base. We have delivered in other areas but they have highlighted other areas. Like any organisation, there are areas of growth at different times, even the teams you have mentioned have gone through those, that is the cycle of life and the cycle of the business.Jessica Motaung, Marketing director - Kaizer Chiefs
According to me the Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family. They are key role players, our supporters are part of the Chiefs family. We haven't purely remained a family business.Jessica Motaung, Marketing director - Kaizer Chiefs
Listen below for the full interview...
