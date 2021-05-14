The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA’s information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy. 14 May 2021 5:13 PM
I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes. 14 May 2021 3:07 PM
About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday. 14 May 2021 8:29 AM
View all Local
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Politics
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
White folks must embrace the SA they live in, do things differently - Chris Vick The spin doctor takes us down memory lane, including three stints of working with former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale. 13 May 2021 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
View all Sport
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung

14 May 2021 6:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Naturena
supporters
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung

The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters marched to the club’s Naturena headquarters where a memorandum of concerns was handed over to marketing director Jessica Motaung.

The memorandum listed no fewer than 12 concerns, ranging from the recruiting of coaches to the development of women’s football.

Motaung has more on this.

Chiefs is still a big brand. Financially we have some partners who are contributing to ensure that we can invest, obviously there have been new players in the space. But I think they know that Kaizer Chiefs has the capabilities to take itself to the next level, in fact, they know the strength of the Chiefs brand.

Jessica Motaung, Marketing director - Kaizer Chiefs

They are pushing us to do some of the things that they have put on the table for us to continue realising our potential. We see it all across the world fans are sharing their grievances and have issues that they feel management could do better. There are certain things that they feel should be part of the business.

Jessica Motaung, Marketing director - Kaizer Chiefs

The fans are part of the stakeholders of the game. We are open to understanding what they have to say. We still maintain a huge fan base. We have delivered in other areas but they have highlighted other areas. Like any organisation, there are areas of growth at different times, even the teams you have mentioned have gone through those, that is the cycle of life and the cycle of the business.

Jessica Motaung, Marketing director - Kaizer Chiefs

According to me the Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family. They are key role players, our supporters are part of the Chiefs family. We haven't purely remained a family business.

Jessica Motaung, Marketing director - Kaizer Chiefs

Listen below for the full interview...




14 May 2021 6:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Naturena
supporters
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung

More from Sport

Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

14 May 2021 2:32 PM

Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

30 April 2021 4:09 PM

Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes

30 April 2021 2:54 PM

The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree

26 April 2021 1:20 PM

Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

23 April 2021 1:40 PM

The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having more independent directors, as well as an independent chair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan

31 March 2021 5:49 PM

Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura

Local

I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor

Local

Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

Sport

EWN Highlights

Parly told that the bulk of SAA business rescue funding spent on consultants

14 May 2021 7:31 PM

NPA tightens its grip on alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack with more charges

14 May 2021 6:45 PM

Israel battles on three fronts in Gaza, West Bank and at home

14 May 2021 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA