South Africa records 3,141 new Covid-19 cases
One hundred and twelve more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,124 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 3,141 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,608,393.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,6% which means that 1,522,165 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 474,318 healthcare workers have received the jab.
RELATED: South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 14 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 14, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/hkSnTa4SlF
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 608 393 the total number of deaths is 55 124 the total number of recoveries is 1 522 165 and the total number of vaccines administered is 474 318. pic.twitter.com/sh2lHaEC7n— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 14, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms
World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA’s information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy.Read More
I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor
Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says he is willing to represent former president Jacob Zuma on the arms deal case pro bono.Read More
I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana
South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes.Read More
Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura
Makhura made the announcement in the West Rand and Nehawu says it angry at the vaccine shenanigans at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.Read More
Reimagining African museums and heritage sites
Goethe-Institut South Africa regional head of programmes Asma Diakite says it's time for a new approach for African museums.Read More
About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout
Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday.Read More
South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 455,169 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.Read More
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.Read More