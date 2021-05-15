UNFPA new report sounds alarm on global shortage of 900,000 midwives





There is a shortage of 900,000 midwives in the world.

The 2021 State of World’s Midwifery report by UNFPA revealed that millions of lives of women and newborns are lost because the needs of pregnant women and the skills of midwives are not recognised or prioritised.

The report further highlighted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, midwives had to be deployed to other health services disrupting the midwifery services.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the role of midwives and why there is a shortage.

Previously one would be a midwife after undergoing general training in nursing, bedside training in the hospitals and then they specialise in midwifery. But since the mid-80s there has been a comprehensive programme. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Since 1994, there has been a lot of changes in the nursing profession. The new government closed the nursing schools which were attached to the public hospitals and those were the schools that were producing midwives. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says the recruitment of more midwives and investment in their training is needed.

Listen to the full interview below...