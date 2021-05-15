LISTEN: How to get your car ready for winter
Temperatures across the country are gradually falling and winter is around the corner.
Motorists are being cautioned to prepare adequately for the cold months ahead.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, motoring expert Warren Tucker says vehicles that park outside without any cover take the most beating during winter.
The main thing that can get impacted is the batteries of the vehicles. Most motorists would complain that they get into the vehicle in the morning and it wouldn't start because the battery is flat.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Rubber also tends to get a bit of a beating when the temperatures drop and they might snap.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Listen to the full interview below...
