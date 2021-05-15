Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Latest Local
LISTEN: How to get your car ready for winter Motoring expert Warren Tucker says vehicles that park outside without any cover take the most beating during winter. 15 May 2021 10:30 AM
GED launches probe after disgruntled parents chuck Pta principal out of office Parents at Laerskool Theresapark in Pretoria have accused the department of failing to address their concerns of alleged mistreatm... 15 May 2021 10:11 AM
Makhura warns tough restrictions necessary to contain COVID spread Gauteng Premier David Makhura confirmed on Friday that the province had officially entered the third wave of COVID-19 infections. 15 May 2021 9:47 AM
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 12:49 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
LISTEN: How to get your car ready for winter

15 May 2021 10:30 AM
by Zanele Zama
winter
car maintanance
car battery

Motoring expert Warren Tucker says vehicles that park outside without any cover take the most beating during winter.

Temperatures across the country are gradually falling and winter is around the corner.

Motorists are being cautioned to prepare adequately for the cold months ahead.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, motoring expert Warren Tucker says vehicles that park outside without any cover take the most beating during winter.

The main thing that can get impacted is the batteries of the vehicles. Most motorists would complain that they get into the vehicle in the morning and it wouldn't start because the battery is flat.

Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert

Rubber also tends to get a bit of a beating when the temperatures drop and they might snap.

Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert

Listen to the full interview below...




GED launches probe after disgruntled parents chuck Pta principal out of office

15 May 2021 10:11 AM

Parents at Laerskool Theresapark in Pretoria have accused the department of failing to address their concerns of alleged mistreatment by Dorothy Mabaso, who is accused of creating a toxic environment at the school.

Makhura warns tough restrictions necessary to contain COVID spread

15 May 2021 9:47 AM

Gauteng Premier David Makhura confirmed on Friday that the province had officially entered the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

UNFPA new report sounds alarm on global shortage of 900,000 midwives

15 May 2021 8:48 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says there is a need for the recruitment of more midwives and investment in training.

South Africa records 3,141 new Covid-19 cases

15 May 2021 7:09 AM

The Health Department says 474,318 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms

14 May 2021 5:13 PM

World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA’s information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy.

I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor

14 May 2021 5:06 PM

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says he is willing to represent former president Jacob Zuma on the arms deal case pro bono.

I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana

14 May 2021 3:07 PM

South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes.

Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura

14 May 2021 1:32 PM

Makhura made the announcement in the West Rand and Nehawu says it angry at the vaccine shenanigans at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Reimagining African museums and heritage sites

14 May 2021 11:33 AM

Goethe-Institut South Africa regional head of programmes Asma Diakite says it's time for a new approach for African museums.

About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout

14 May 2021 8:29 AM

Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday.

Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura

Local

GED launches probe after disgruntled parents chuck Pta principal out of office

Local

Makhura warns tough restrictions necessary to contain COVID spread

Local

Israel pounds Gaza as US envoy arrives for talks

15 May 2021 10:43 AM

Public sector unions eagerly await new wage offer from govt this weekend

15 May 2021 10:40 AM

Two people killed in Midvaal helicopter crash

15 May 2021 10:19 AM

