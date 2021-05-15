Makhura warns tough restrictions necessary to contain COVID spread
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said while the country can’t afford to shut down the economy, stricter regulations must be imposed to contain the spread of the virus.
Makhura confirmed on Friday that the province had officially entered the third wave of COVID-19 infections while speaking at the opening of the Anglo Ashanti Hospital on the west rand.
READ: Gauteng officially in COVID third wave, announces Makhura
The hospital will be used to treat COVID patients.
Makhura said restrictions were needed to contain the rapid spread of the virus in the province.
“We must increase the level of containment measures. We must do that.”
ALSO READ: Be extra vigilant amid third wave, Makhura wants Gauteng residents
The premier warned residents against being complacent.
“Because we are not going to vaccinate everybody, quickly and at the same time, I think we have to play it safe.”
COVID-19 infections in the province have more than doubled in the past couple of days, and Gauteng currently has the highest number of active cases in the country.
