GED launches probe after disgruntled parents chuck Pta principal out of office
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation into a fracas between the principal at Laerskool Theresapark and parents who have accused its principal of ruling the school with fear.
Parents have accused the department of failing to address their concerns of alleged mistreatment by Dorothy Mabaso, who is accused of creating a toxic environment at the school.
The moment their frustration boiled over was captured on video after a group of parents carried the principal with her office chair out of the administration office, before she falls off the chair.
Parents chased away Laerskool #TheresaPark principal for allegedly abusing teachers who subsiquently quit their jobs, and is also accused of running the school into financial disrepute.— 🆄🅼🆂🆆🅰🅿🅷🅴🅽🅸 (@MduZero11) May 13, 2021
1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/vUYlSMps33
It’s not clear whether she was tipped over or lost her balance.
The principal is accused of verbally abusing fellow teachers at the school and running the school into financial ruin. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Friday.
READ: Lesufi condemns behaviour of parents at Laerskool Theresapark
Parents at the primary school accused Mabaso of mistreating staff members – among other issues.
Speaking out, one of the parents said while unconventional methods were used to get their message across, at the end of the day, the focus should be on the children's education and academic environment.
“I don’t condone violence at all, but I am saying that parents that are driven to protect their children will do anything. The principal has an issue with the teachers and everybody else, they can sort it out – but once you are shouting at the teachers as they are getting into class, then we have a situation that we don’t want to tolerate. It will not end well for the school.”
Parents have called for Mabaso to resign or to be moved elsewhere by the department which had promoted her to the position of principal in 2019.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : GED launches probe after disgruntled parents chuck Pta principal out of office
Source : screengrab
More from Local
LISTEN: How to get your car ready for winter
Motoring expert Warren Tucker says vehicles that park outside without any cover take the most beating during winter.Read More
Makhura warns tough restrictions necessary to contain COVID spread
Gauteng Premier David Makhura confirmed on Friday that the province had officially entered the third wave of COVID-19 infections.Read More
UNFPA new report sounds alarm on global shortage of 900,000 midwives
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says there is a need for the recruitment of more midwives and investment in training.Read More
South Africa records 3,141 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 474,318 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms
World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA’s information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy.Read More
I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor
Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says he is willing to represent former president Jacob Zuma on the arms deal case pro bono.Read More
I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana
South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes.Read More
Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura
Makhura made the announcement in the West Rand and Nehawu says it angry at the vaccine shenanigans at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.Read More
Reimagining African museums and heritage sites
Goethe-Institut South Africa regional head of programmes Asma Diakite says it's time for a new approach for African museums.Read More
About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout
Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday.Read More