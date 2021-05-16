South Africa records 2,750 new Covid-19 cases
Fifty-nine more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,183 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,750 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,611,143
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,5% which means that 1,523,243 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 478,452 healthcare workers have received the jab.
