'Electronic Vaccine Data System designed to protect people's confidentiality'
South Africa is preparing to start phase two of the Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday.
The Department of Health is using the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) to store and process patient information who applied for the vaccine.
The system also tracks the vaccines and the logistics processes around their delivery.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Unity Forum for Family Practitioners chairperson Dr Norman Mabasa says people must register properly on the system.
Of course, the will be areas where that (registration) does not work like in remote areas where technology is not so abundant as it should be like the metros. Where there is that challenge, we should be informing people via word of mouth, the radio and other means.Dr Norman Mabasa, Chairperson - Unity Forum for Family Practitioners
Even when they designed the system the idea was that people's confidentiality should be guaranteed. My worry is that there is nothing that is full proof.Dr Norman Mabasa, Chairperson - Unity Forum for Family Practitioners
The data we are talking about is the data you gave everybody every time, at the shops, licensing department and so forth. It is just your name, address and contact details.Dr Norman Mabasa, Chairperson - Unity Forum for Family Practitioners
Mabasa says people should be patient when registering on the system.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105504167_web-developer-coding-computer-language.html?term=coding&vti=m3ikwdte81qixzwa4e-1-9
