GP health publishes list of vaccination sites under phase 1 b & phase 2 rollout
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng department of health has published a list of public facilities that have been accredited as vaccination sites in the phase 1 b and phase 2 rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Under phase 2, citizens aged 60 and above and other vulnerable groups are eligible to get the jab, while healthcare workers who were not vaccinated during phase 1 of the rollout may still do so under phase 1 b.
The government has urged South Africans that fall under this group to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), after which they will receive a confirmation SMS with their allocated site and appointment date.
LIST OF GAUTENG VACCINATION SITES UNDER PHASE 1 B AND PHASE 2:
Sedibeng District
-
Lavai Mbatha Community Health Centre – 814 Cnr Hamilton & Easton Road, Evaton
-
Johan Heyns Community Health Centre – Cnr Frikkie Meyer Boulevard & Pasteur Boulevard, Vanderbijl Park
-
Ratanda Multipurpose Centre – Cnr Heidelberg Road & Mokonane Street, Ratanda
Ekurhuleni District
-
Kobie Muller Hall – 1st Angus Road, Germiston
-
Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre –257 Nguza Street, Vosloorus
-
Daveyton Main CDC – Bhengu Street, Daveyton
-
Nokuthula Ngwenya Community Health Centre – Vlakfontein Road, Nigel
-
Kempton Park Civic Centre – Pretoria Road & CR Swart Road, Zuurfontein, Kempton Park
-
Esangweni Community Health Centre – 219 Mpilo Street, Tembisa
West Rand District
-
Leratong Hospital – 1 Adcock Street & Randfontein Road, Chamdor
-
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital –Cnr Hospital Road & Memorial Avenue, Krugerdorp
-
Dr Ramirez Community Health Centre – 1901 Corane Street, Munsieville, Krugersdorp
-
Randgate Clinic – Bailey Street, Randgate, Ramdfontein
-
Carletonville Hospital – Hospital Street, Carletonville
Tshwane District
-
Soshanguve Community Health Centre – 837 Molefe Makinta Street, Block JJ, Soshanguve
-
Kekana Gardens – 1078 Pfaranani, Kekana Gardens
-
FF Ribiero (Council Chamber) – Sammy Marks Building, Cnr Sisulu & Madiba Street
-
Eersterust Community Health Centre – Cnr PS Fourie Drive & Coverdale Roade
-
Zithobeni – 624 Kabini Steet
Johannesburg District
-
Discoverers Community Healthcare Centre – 35 Claredon Drive, Discovery Roodepoort
-
Chiawelo Community Healthcare Centre – 1743 Rihlampfu Street, Chiawelo
-
Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre –5 Elias Motsoaledi Road, Dobsonville
-
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – 26 Chris Hani Road, Diepkloof, Soweto
-
Alexandra Community Health Centre – 33 Arkwright Avenue, Wynberg
-
Hillbrow Community Health Centre – Smit & Klein Street, Hillbrow
-
Stretford Community Health Centre – Plot 15573, Extension 4, Orange Farm
-
Lenasia Extension 5 – 39 Torbanite Road, Lenasia
-
Lenasia South Hospital – 3 Cosmos Street, Extension 1, Lenasia South
HOW DO YOU REGISTER?
People who are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine have been encouraged to visit the EVDS website.
To register one must have the following details on hand:
-
Full name and surname
-
ID/Passport number
-
Residential address
-
Cellphone number
-
Medical Aid number (if available)
Concerns have been raised about eligible persons who may not be able to access the site due to issues such as illiteracy or no access to the internet.
The department has said community works would be visiting homes to address these challenges.
In Gauteng, residents may call the Gauteng public hotline on 0800 4288364
