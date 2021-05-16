Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Tuesday night
Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 5pm on Sunday until 10pm Tuesday night.
The power utility says it lost ten generating units at seven power stations.
Eskom says it will communicate as soon as there are further changes.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 16, 2021
Due to plant breakdowns, Eskom will implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 17:00 this evening until 22:00 on Tuesday night@SABCNews@IOL@News24 @Newzroom405 @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @TheSAnews @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/dUhlz8jGLL
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
