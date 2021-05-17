South Africa records 2,585 new Covid-19 cases





Twenty-seven more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,210 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 2,585 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,613,728.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,4% which means that 1,524,352 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 478,733 healthcare workers have received the jab.