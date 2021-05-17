WATCH: My Miss Universe win is my ancestors’ wildest dream - Zozibini Tunzi
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case
Zozibini Tunzi has ended her reign as Miss Universe. During her final walk and speech, Tunzi said her Miss Universe win is her ancestors’ wildest dream.
Tunzi clinched the title in 2019 and went on to set the record as the longest-reigning Miss Universe.
The new Miss Universe is Andrea Meza from Mexico.
Hold back tears as @zozitunzi takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) May 17, 2021
LIVE on @FYI from @hardrockholly in #HollywoodFL pic.twitter.com/wsSn3AEctO
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Local
Bonang Matheba wants apology, R500k from podcaster over cocaine claims
Through the letter from attorneys Thompson Wilks, dated 16 May 2021, Matheba said Rea Gopane unlawfully and falsely accused her of introducing musician Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes to cocaine.Read More
Stop debating about the war in the Middle East, Redhill School orders pupils
The executive head of Redhill School says the decision was based on learners who were left hurt after debating about the matter.Read More
‘I’m very happy’ – Josias Mmola (62) is the first to get the COVID jab in Alex
The 62-year-old said he felt good after getting the jab and he encouraged others to also get registered for the vaccine.Read More
Gauteng Health discourages people from randomly showing up at vaccine sites
Acting head of department Lesiba Malotana says its all systems go for phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.Read More
South Africa records 2,585 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 478,733 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Tuesday night
The power utility says it lost ten generating units at seven power stations.Read More
GP health publishes list of vaccination sites under phase 1 b & phase 2 rollout
Under phase 2, citizens aged 60 and above and other vulnerable groups are eligible to get the jab, while healthcare workers who were not vaccinated during phase 1 of the rollout may still do so under phase 1 b.Read More
'Electronic Vaccine Data System designed to protect people's confidentiality'
Unity Forum for Family Practitioners chairperson Dr Norman Mabasa explains how the Electronic Vaccine Data System works.Read More
South Africa records 2,750 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 478,452 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
LISTEN: How to get your car ready for winter
Motoring expert Warren Tucker says vehicles that park outside without any cover take the most beating during winter.Read More