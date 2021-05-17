WATCH: My Miss Universe win is my ancestors’ wildest dream - Zozibini Tunzi





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case

Zozibini Tunzi has ended her reign as Miss Universe. During her final walk and speech, Tunzi said her Miss Universe win is her ancestors’ wildest dream.

Tunzi clinched the title in 2019 and went on to set the record as the longest-reigning Miss Universe.

The new Miss Universe is Andrea Meza from Mexico.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: