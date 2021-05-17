Gauteng Health discourages people from randomly showing up at vaccine sites
South Africa is launching phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination programme with an aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June.
On Sunday night, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 325,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine would arrive at midnight on Sunday.
The Gauteng Health Department says 29 vaccination sites will be active while others will be activated as the programme progresses.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gauteng Department of Health acting head of department Lesiba Malotana says it's all systems go.
We discourage people from just randomly arrive at the site because vaccines are very sensitive. Per day we take out vaccines according to the number of people scheduled for the day.Lesiba Malotana, Acting Head - Department in the Gauteng Department of Health
Malotana says people will get a 24-hour notice on where to go and at what time to be at the site.
People must come once they are told. You will have three attempts to get vaccinated and then be pushed back to the queue.Arnold Malotana, Acting Head - Department in the Gauteng Department of Health
They need to bring identification numbers and the SMS as proof.Arnold Malotana, Acting Head - Department in the Gauteng Department of Health
Listen to the full interview below...
