Minister Kubayi-Ngubane's cook-off with Somizi draws criticism





JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced on Twitter that she will be hosting a ministerial cook-off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo.

The post drew criticism from the public and many questioning how this event will boost the country’s tourism.

Among those against the idea is Chef Lesego Semenya who questioned why the minister didn’t create an event to showcase the talent of SA’s chef graduates who have been affected by the pandemic.

The pandemic has left a whole lot of chef graduates without places to go work or do practicals within the hospitality & tourism industry. An event to show their plight and highlight the young up and coming chef skills in SA Tourism would have made more sense.



But what do I know https://t.co/ZQXSQvnKCN — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) May 16, 2021

The tourism industry suffered immensely during hard lock down, the minister thought it is a good idea to sponsor Somizi and do a "minesterial cook off."



How is this supposed to be beneficial to the industry??



Who advises these people mara? — Ms _Gupta 🇿🇦 ❤️ (@African_Spring) May 16, 2021

One day South Africans need to talk about how celebrities were complicit in the plundering of state resources #TourismRecovery #Kubayi #Somizi https://t.co/y2oujSqVFT — Thaps (@ThapeloLdf) May 16, 2021

Why not go to the same Tembisa and visit every local food joint and showcase their dishes and talent? How is this in anyway part of reviving the tourism industry? Your PR is failing you, Somizi doesn't need that money. https://t.co/1hNxP1bbS5 — Monsieur Ramp (@TJRamp) May 17, 2021

In response to the criticism, the minister said Celebrity Cook shows were a global trend and that she was committed to working with all South Africans in rebuilding the tourism sector.

I will hosting this event with ⁦@somizi⁩ & actually request those who criticise this event to go and check Celebrity Cook shows which is a global trend. We commit to work with all SAns in rebuilding the Tourism Sector #TourismRecovery pic.twitter.com/JTIiTkLWJR — Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane (@mmKubayiNgubane) May 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Mhlongo was accused of intellectual property theft for his show Dinner at Somizi’s.

The show concept was said to have been an original idea by Hastings Moeng.

On 28 July 2014, Hastings Moeng proposed #DinnerAtSomizis to Somizi & Themba. The description of the show is materially similar to the one now flighted (to the shock of Mr Moeng). See the 2014 email below and decide for yourself. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QVcpJIAY8o — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 15, 2020

