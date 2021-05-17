Stop debating about the war in the Middle East, Redhill School orders pupils





Redhill school in Sandton has asked parents to encourage their children to not discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East.

Executive head of Redhill School Joseph Gerassi says this decision was influenced by an incident which happened in the school last week Friday where there was name-calling between the children which left many heartbroken and going home crying. He was then contacted to find a solution to the matter.

What we were trying to say to our parents was with the emotions being built up, don’t allow your children to come to school to talk about this matter because they will become emotional and say cruel things to one another but rather which I may have not written in the because it was written quickly. Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

Is that we have these discussions in a constructive manner whether through our ubuntu committee, through the judiciary, through our student president and vice president instead of having them in playgrounds and between classes. Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

The letter was never intended to be an open letter to all schools around the country but rather personal to our parents following the event which took place on Friday. Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

To have children ostracized based on either their religion or association with any particular country goes against what we do and part of my role is to safeguard the social and well-being of all the Redhill students of all ages, genders, religion, sexual orientation, etc and not take sides, therefore, the terminology I used is that if trying to be objective as I possibly could. Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

