Stop debating about the war in the Middle East, Redhill School orders pupils

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:45
Police in Cape Town probe the killing of 12 people in Khayelitsha- 11 suspects arrested.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lizell Persens
Today at 12:52
AUDIO: Eskom announces Loadshedding from Sunday to Tuesday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:54
AUDIO: Zozibini Tunzi takes her last walk as longest reigning Miss Universe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Today at 13:15
Decriminalize Sex Work
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nomsa Mazwai - Activist, Academic and artist is the founder of an NPO called #FunkItImWalking
Katlego Rasebitse - Media Liaison at Sisonke
Today at 14:05
Facebook To Be Summonsed Before Parliament
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Phumzile van Damme - National Spokesperson and Member of Parliament at Democratic Alliance
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 5/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:10
Factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrice Rassou - Chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments
Today at 18:14
ZOOM: Astral Foods | Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
redefine results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Konig - CEO at Redefine
Today at 19:08
Localisation policy: What is realistic? – Media Report Launch
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, FM's Editor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bonang Matheba wants apology, R500k from podcaster over cocaine claims Through the letter from attorneys Thompson Wilks, dated 16 May 2021, Matheba said Rea Gopane unlawfully and falsely accused her of... 17 May 2021 10:55 AM
Stop debating about the war in the Middle East, Redhill School orders pupils The executive head of Redhill School says the decision was based on learners who were left hurt after debating about the matter. 17 May 2021 10:47 AM
‘I’m very happy’ – Josias Mmola (62) is the first to get the COVID jab in Alex The 62-year-old said he felt good after getting the jab and he encouraged others to also get registered for the vaccine. 17 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Local
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Politics
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all Business
Minister Kubayi-Ngubane's cook-off with Somizi draws criticism Among those against the idea is Chef Lesego Semenya who questioned why Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane didn’t create an event to... 17 May 2021 9:33 AM
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 12:49 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 17 May 2021 12:47 PM
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Stop debating about the war in the Middle East, Redhill School orders pupils

17 May 2021 10:47 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Middle East war
Redhill School

The executive head of Redhill School says the decision was based on learners who were left hurt after debating about the matter.

Redhill school in Sandton has asked parents to encourage their children to not discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East.

Executive head of Redhill School Joseph Gerassi says this decision was influenced by an incident which happened in the school last week Friday where there was name-calling between the children which left many heartbroken and going home crying. He was then contacted to find a solution to the matter.

What we were trying to say to our parents was with the emotions being built up, don’t allow your children to come to school to talk about this matter because they will become emotional and say cruel things to one another but rather which I may have not written in the because it was written quickly.

Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

Is that we have these discussions in a constructive manner whether through our ubuntu committee, through the judiciary, through our student president and vice president instead of having them in playgrounds and between classes.

Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

The letter was never intended to be an open letter to all schools around the country but rather personal to our parents following the event which took place on Friday.

Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

RELATED: 'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians'

To have children ostracized based on either their religion or association with any particular country goes against what we do and part of my role is to safeguard the social and well-being of all the Redhill students of all ages, genders, religion, sexual orientation, etc and not take sides, therefore, the terminology I used is that if trying to be objective as I possibly could.

Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

Listen to the full interview below...




17 May 2021 10:47 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Middle East war
Redhill School

More from Local

Bonang Matheba wants apology, R500k from podcaster over cocaine claims

17 May 2021 10:55 AM

Through the letter from attorneys Thompson Wilks, dated 16 May 2021, Matheba said Rea Gopane unlawfully and falsely accused her of introducing musician Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes to cocaine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘I’m very happy’ – Josias Mmola (62) is the first to get the COVID jab in Alex

17 May 2021 10:04 AM

The 62-year-old said he felt good after getting the jab and he encouraged others to also get registered for the vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: My Miss Universe win is my ancestors’ wildest dream - Zozibini Tunzi

17 May 2021 9:12 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Health discourages people from randomly showing up at vaccine sites

17 May 2021 8:16 AM

Acting head of department Lesiba Malotana says its all systems go for phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 2,585 new Covid-19 cases

17 May 2021 6:31 AM

The Health Department says 478,733 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Tuesday night

16 May 2021 5:40 PM

The power utility says it lost ten generating units at seven power stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GP health publishes list of vaccination sites under phase 1 b & phase 2 rollout

16 May 2021 10:49 AM

Under phase 2, citizens aged 60 and above and other vulnerable groups are eligible to get the jab, while healthcare workers who were not vaccinated during phase 1 of the rollout may still do so under phase 1 b.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Electronic Vaccine Data System designed to protect people's confidentiality'

16 May 2021 8:52 AM

Unity Forum for Family Practitioners chairperson Dr Norman Mabasa explains how the Electronic Vaccine Data System works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 2,750 new Covid-19 cases

16 May 2021 7:19 AM

The Health Department says 478,452 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: How to get your car ready for winter

15 May 2021 10:30 AM

Motoring expert Warren Tucker says vehicles that park outside without any cover take the most beating during winter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

GP health publishes list of vaccination sites under phase 1 b & phase 2 rollout

Local

Gauteng Health discourages people from randomly showing up at vaccine sites

Local

Stop debating about the war in the Middle East, Redhill School orders pupils

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: I am happy with turnout at vaccine sites across SA

17 May 2021 12:44 PM

Mangaung Metro protest sees 15 roads blocked with burning tyres

17 May 2021 12:36 PM

Makhubo denies EOH director Makhubedu sent him an IT tender email

17 May 2021 12:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA