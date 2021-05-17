‘I’m very happy’ – Josias Mmola (62) is the first to get the COVID jab in Alex
ALEXANDRA/ CAPE TOWN - Josias Mmola is the first senior citizen to be inoculated in Alexandra as part of the second phase of the country’s vaccine rollout plan.
The 62-year-old said he felt good after getting the jab and he encouraged others to also get registered for the vaccine.
#Phase2 #VaccineRolloutSA Ntate Mmola says he feels good after getting the jab. He encouraged others to also get registered for the vaccine. TTM pic.twitter.com/FZuc2ECS6y— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021
Also in the queue to get the jab at the Alexandra community healthcare centre is Isaiah Vilakazi.
He sprinted into the vaccination centre after a short run home to fetch his identity card after realising he had left it behind.
But running is not new to him.
He’s told Eyewitness News he walks to Sandton at least five times a week and even occasionally to Pretoria to stay in shape.
He sat with other community members over the age of 60 who are waiting to be inoculated.
He’s encouraged others to get what he said was “protection”.
“I’m very happy and comfortable. The thing I like the most is that I’m fit, I can walk from here to Pretoria, I just want to make sure that I don’t get infected with COVID.
#Phase2 #VaccineRolloutSA Ntate Isaiah Vilakazi, an avid runner in Alexandra, North of Joburg just got the jab. He encourages others to also get vaccinated. TTM pic.twitter.com/JnzmlR6PFZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021
The clinic in Alexandra is one of 87 Pfizer vaccine sites activated countrywide to administer the second phase of the programme.
#COVID19Vaccine Vaccinators are following strict COVID-19 safety protocols to protect recipients. KB pic.twitter.com/HuSgu9gmlN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021
QUICK AND PAINLESS
Some COVID-19 vaccine recipients hope the rollout will soon usher in some form of normality to their daily lives.
They’re part of a group who’ve received the Pfizer shot at Karl Bremer Hospital.
The Western Cape has a population of more than 720,000 people 60 years and older, more than 226,000 have so far registered to receive the jab.
A group of 10 over 60-year-olds joined the queue to receive the first of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine on Monday.
Four vaccinators have so far inoculated more than 80 people.
Bellville resident Ernest Adonis, aged 78, said it was a quick and painless process.
“It was good, it was quite followed through, no pain. It went through nicely.”
Spacia Plaatjies, 67, from Elsies River said following an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on vaccines, she decided to take the jab.
“I decided to do it because I have friends who were infected with COVID and they were very sick and I was told that if you take the vaccine, you won’t get as sick.”
Recipients will be notified when to come for their booster shot.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'I'm very happy' – Josias Mmola (62) is the first to get the COVID jab in Alex
