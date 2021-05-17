Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist
Kgomotso Christopher is a South African actress and voice-over artist best known for her time on _Isidingo _as Katlego Sibeko before joining Scandal as the character of Yvonne "YV" Langa.
On Saturday she assumed the role to take over the 702 playlists for an hour to share the music from the 80s and 90s that shaped her life.
So much to say about Lauryn Hill and The Fugees, those were our teenage break-through, revolutionary songsKgomotso Christopher, South African actress and voice over artist
The songs are special to me in so many different ways; funny memories, sad memories, different points in my life but basically a musical history and a musical trip down memory lane.Kgomotso Christopher, South African actress and voice over artist
Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
