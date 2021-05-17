Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
How the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC's support in the upcoming local elections.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Protas Madlala
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local

Start of phase two vaccine rollout hailed as 'smooth and well organised'

17 May 2021 1:22 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
mkhize
Eldery
Phase 2 covid-19 vaccine rollout
phase 2 vaccinations

Eyewitness News reporters Mia Lindeque, Theto Mahlakoane & Kevin Brandt report from vaccine sites in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine programme is underway in South Africa.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize visited the Munsieville Care Centre for the Aged in Krugersdorp where the elderly received their jabs. Mkhize said he was happy with the turnout in the 87 sites across the country.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque visited the Munsiville and Moria Old age homes to see how the process was going.

Every time someone received a jab there was applause and the health minister was quite pleased to see how people are handling it.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Gauteng Premier David Makhura also acknowledged that once a twice there were some hiccups in the system but people on-site managed to pick it up quickly and resolved it.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane visited the Alexandra Community Centre and Hillbrow Community Healthcare Centre when inoculations are also taking place.

In both places, there was barely any queues. You had people walking in and taking a seat and wait for their turn. That is because of the registration and the SMS confirmations that one had to produce when they walked in.

Theto Mahlakoane - Reporter - Eyewitness News

Moving to the Western Cape, Kevin Brandt visited the Karl Bremmer Hospital, Khayelitsha Hospital and Mitchell’s Plain Hospital.

The feeling from the people who came through for the vaccination say it was a smooth process and well organised. We are being told by the authorities that they will during the initial days take very few take small numbers of the elderly population in order not to have them wait too long.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Since they started at 9 o'clock, they vaccinated about 80 people.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News



17 May 2021 1:22 PM
by Zanele Zama
