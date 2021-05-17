GOVERNMENT HAS FAILED THEM: 'Sex work is not a moral but human rights issue'





It has been reported that sex workers in South Africa are still criminalised under the Sexual Offences Act that was drafted during the apartheid era.

Sex worker and representative for National Sex Workers, Katlego Rasebitse, confirmed that the government has failed sex workers in many ways more especially when it comes to reporting to the police officials on sexual assault cases.

He went on to argue that they have been trying for years to meet with the justice department in finding ways of protecting and decriminalising sex workers in the country to which fell into deaf ears.

The system has failed sex workers through colonial law. Sex workers do not have a right; we have a system that governs women in this country. Katlego Rasebitse , Sex worker and representative - National Sex Workers

We tried to include the Justice Department to say let's have some law reform in the country because we found that the law around sex work in this country goes deeper to say anyone who benefits from sex work can obtain a criminal offense. Katlego Rasebitse , Sex worker and representative - National Sex Workers

Sex worker and advocacy worker at Sisonke, Constance Mathe, explained the struggles sex workers go through and how things became worse during the lockdown.

We were getting close to decriminalising sex workers but most people in power involved their moral beliefs without realising this is not a moral issue but a human rights issue. Constance Mathe, Sex worker and advocacy worker - Sisonke

We had oppositions who had connections with people in parliament but the main problem was the fact that they wanted to bring a model which was applied in countries like Sweden forgetting that they have a smaller population compared to us. Constance Mathe, Sex worker and advocacy worker - Sisonke

Activist, academic, and artist founder of #FunkItImWalking, a nonprofit organisation whose sole aim is to make the streets safer for women to walk at any time of day in any condition, spoke of their decision to join forces with SWEAT and Sisonke in bringing the plight of sex workers to the forefront in a bid to decriminalise sex work.

She went on to explain that South Africa being unsafe especially towards women is one of the things that is adding to the economic issues our country is facing.

As women, we can not even begin to say we are free because there is a curfew on the freedom of a woman. By the time the sun sets you to have to be n your house. Nomsa Mazwai, Activist, academic and artist - Founder of #FunkItImWalking

FunkItIamWalking for us is to show our community, especially in Soweto that if we can be safe in Soweto you will see the economic profile in this place changing. Nomsa Mazwai, Activist, academic and artist - Founder of #FunkItImWalking

