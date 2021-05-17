Chicken sales are not healthy, but comfortable - Chris Schutte, Astral Foods





Astral Foods increased its revenue by 7% (to R7.544 billion) in the six months to 31 March 2021.

Operating profit decreased 37% (to R344.6 million) while earnings per share fell 38% (to R5.92).

The company declared an interim dividend of 300 cents per share.

Astral Foods released its interim results for the six months ended on 31 March 2021. © khunaspix/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.

We’ve got a long production pipeline… We could not recover our input costs… We have higher stock levels now than a year ago… Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Markets are starting to pick up… Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Chicken sales are not healthy, but comfortable… Our efficiencies are improving… Somewhat of an offset for higher input costs… Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

… 26% of chickens in South Africa are imported… There is dumping… Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

We’ve secured a court order, placing the central government under pressure to intervene… I don’t expect miracles, but it’s a move in the right direction… We supply 50% of our water ourselves… We’re also forcing Eskom’s hand… We want a fair outcome for the greater area… If they don’t execute, we’ll take them to court again. Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

