'Nathi Mthethwa has failed dismally and doesn't understand the arts industry'





Disgruntled artists staged a protest outside Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s offices in Pretoria.

The mismanagement of funds meant to assist creatives hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic has left many in the sector outraged.

The disgruntled artists under the banner of the "Abahlali base National Arts Council" were demonstrating outside Minister Nathi Mthwetwa’s offices.

Actor, writer, and director Thami akaMbongo stated that they wanted the minister to address 10 pointers that they want to be implemented in the industry. He went on to argue that Mthethwa has failed them several times and that maybe someone who understands the industry should be in office.

What we have learned especially with the National Arts Council is that it shows that people leading the board are not following the laws that this country has put in place. Thami akaMbongo, Actor, writer, and director

The industry is decaying because we have a minister and a director-general who do not understand the industry. Thami akaMbongo, Actor, writer, and director

It's high time that the leading political party deploys people from the industry who understand what needs to be done. Thami akaMbongo, Actor, writer, and director

It is clear that Minister Nathi Mthethwa has failed dismally. Thami akaMbongo, Actor, writer, and director

