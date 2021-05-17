Private sector says it is on track and ready for vaccine rollout
The government together with the private sector were set to begin the vaccine roll out today to ensure that the process is seamless and successful.
87 sites went live mostly targeting old age homes - but the aim is to increase the volume to over 200 sites by the end of this week.
CEO at Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia spoke of the preparation within the private sector in ensuring people receive vaccines more especially now that the United States had to halt the Johnson and Johnson vaccines after discovering it causes blood clots.
We are right on track, we have done a substantial amount of work in supporting the government in the run-up to this day.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
What is happening currently is that some of the larger sites like Dischem to mention a few are vaccinating their own workers as they will be opening up vaccination sites next week.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
Last month six women had developed blood clots after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the US.
The bottom line is that a lot of this is dependent on the supplier of the vaccines the fact that the J&J vaccine abruptly stopped until the FDA makes a call to the US for J7J to be released means we now have 975 000 Pfizer vaccineCas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
If we look at the vaccine available now and compare that to the capacity we get to administer; we are on track. As the vaccine ramps up the capacity will also ramp up.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
