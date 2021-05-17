Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
How the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC's support in the upcoming local elections.
Guests
Protas Madlala
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?

17 May 2021 7:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Peter Attard Montalto
Intellidex
localisation

Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.

The government aims for greater “localisation” as a way for the economy to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

It has asked businesses to substitute 20% of their non-petroleum imports with locally produced goods.

South Africans want to buy locally, but how realistic is the government’s localisation policy?

© archnoi1/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Intellidex has done research into this and found that the 20% target is most likely not realistic in the short- to medium-term.

The target is, however, realistic over longer terms with broader reforms in place.

There are huge disparities in the ability of different sectors to localise…

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?




