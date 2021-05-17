



The government aims for greater “localisation” as a way for the economy to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

It has asked businesses to substitute 20% of their non-petroleum imports with locally produced goods.

South Africans want to buy locally, but how realistic is the government’s localisation policy?

© archnoi1/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Intellidex has done research into this and found that the 20% target is most likely not realistic in the short- to medium-term.

The target is, however, realistic over longer terms with broader reforms in place.

There are huge disparities in the ability of different sectors to localise… Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?