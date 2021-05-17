I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and author of “Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud”.
Rose is famous for exposing the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi scheme and also uncovered shady contracts awarded by FIFA as part of the 2010 World Cup.
What is it that Rose believes about money?
-
Does it keep him up at night?
-
Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?
-
How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?
I had student loans for which I was blacklisted…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
I like to save. I have tax-free investment accounts…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
I won’t buy a new car… I tend to buy coffee once a day… it’s a habit that adds up… I drink a bit of alcohol occasionally… R800 [the most he’s spent on whiskey] …Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
I grew up in Joburg… I studied law, and did my articles for two weeks… I figured journalism was more fun…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
A white child growing up in the 80s… There wasn’t money lying around. I went on two holidays growing up… I didn’t grow up in a wealthy household, but it’s all relative…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
We go away once or twice a year. I have relatives in Port Elizabeth…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
