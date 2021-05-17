ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted





The African National Congress (ANC) says in a statement that its national officials met on Monday, 17 May 2021 and affirmed the decision to oppose the application lodged by party secretary-general Ace Magashule to have, among others, his temporary suspension lifted.

Magashule has called for his court bid against the ANC to be heard on an urgent basis citing fears of intra-party violence if there’s a delay.

