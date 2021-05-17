ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted
The African National Congress (ANC) says in a statement that its national officials met on Monday, 17 May 2021 and affirmed the decision to oppose the application lodged by party secretary-general Ace Magashule to have, among others, his temporary suspension lifted.
Magashule has called for his court bid against the ANC to be heard on an urgent basis citing fears of intra-party violence if there’s a delay.
@MYANC National Officials met today, Monday, 17th of May 2021 and affirmed the decision to oppose the application lodged by the Secretary General Comrade Ace Magashule to have, among others, his temporary suspension lifted. pic.twitter.com/FRGYAf3HSJ— African National Congress (@MYANC) May 17, 2021
