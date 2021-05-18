South Africa records 1,757 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,757 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,615,485.
Fifty more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,260 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,5% which means that 1,526,638 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 478,733 healthcare workers have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ro3G0thBLN
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 615 485 the total number of deaths is 55 260 the total number of recoveries is 1 526 638 and the total number of vaccines administered is 478 733. pic.twitter.com/V6axHZtuJd— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2021
