Eskom suspends load shedding until Tuesday evening
Eskom has suspended load shedding this morning due to an improved system.
The power utility says the stage two load shedding will resume from 5 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday.
In a statement, Eskom says it has returned seven generation units to service.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 18, 2021
Eskom suspends loadshedding from 04:00 as generators return to service, however, the system remains vulnerable and stage 2 loadshedding will resume at 17:00 until 22:00 tonight@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/3n9CbYrYcV
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
