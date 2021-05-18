Medical aids to pay more for Covid-19 vaccine
Board of Healthcare Funders managing director Dr Katlego Mothudi says medical aid members will need to register for the Covid-19 vaccine through the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mothudi says the vaccine allocation process will be through the EVDS system.
South Africa kicked off phase two of the vaccine programme on Monday where some senior citizens received their jabs.
Business Day reported that private medical aids will be charged more for the Covid-19 shots. Dr Mothudi explains how medicine pricing works.
Around 2002, 2003, medicine pricing regulations were adjusted to control at that time what was deemed to be inappropriate incentivisation of medicine pricing.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director - Board of Healthcare Funders
Since that time, all the medicine that comes into the country are priced and often we find that there is differentiation on how the public sector pays for them and how the private does. We get the pricing from the government.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director - Board of Healthcare Funders
Yes, they (medical aids) will pay more.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director - Board of Healthcare Funders
Medscheme managing executive for clinical risk and advisory Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are working hand in hand with the Department of Health and they are facilitating the funding of vaccines for their schemes.
We have set up several vaccine sites across the country so some of our members will be able to come to our sites.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme
Some corporates have requested that we send some of our nurses into their workplaces to vaccinate them so some of our nurses will be vaccinating on-site at workplaces.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme
Listen to the full interview below...
