WATCH: Luxury car owner takes pictures of a delivery guy posing with the car





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED:

A delivery guy saw a beautiful luxury car parked by the side of the road and asked to take pictures. The owner of the car agreed and took pictures from multiple angles.

And he took the picture from different angles. 🥺🥺 Kindness always wins. pic.twitter.com/Xc3pX4UVxa — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 18, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: