'Where does the ANC get the money for legal representatives to fight Magashule?'
The African National Congress (ANC) has appointed a legal battle against suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule who has dragged the party to court in a bid to get his temporary suspension overturned, insisting his constitutional rights were being undermined by the rule that was used to get him out of office.
A listener on the Clement Manyathela show questioned where the ANC gets the money to appoint a legal team as the party had previously informed the public that they were having financial problems.
The appointment of senior counsel's by the ANC to oppose the secretary-general concerns me because they had recently informed us that the party did not have money and were on the verge of retrenching their staff due to financial constraints. Where do they get the money to pay these lawyers?Caller - Jimmy
The party insists that the legal teams they have hired understand the procedure but would also pay special attention to the constitutionality of Magashule's suspension.
Another listener by the name of Nakedi argued that politicians such as Magashule and other members of the party either do not understand the constitution of the party or they thought as leaders the constitution does not apply towards them, which he finds concerning.
I am a bit concerned about the interpretation of Ace's actions towards the party's constitution. Where they not aware when they took the position of being leaders that they are part and parcel of the constitution.Caller - Nakedi
RELATED: 'Fact that congregants were singing with Supra shows they wanted him to speak'
A listener by the name of Silindile argued that politicians are the ones spreading COVID-19 within the country referencing Magashule and Zuma who both addressed hundreds of supporters shortly after the former president's corruption trial was adjourned to 26 of May 2021.
These politicians watched people gather, singing and holding hands in close proximity and Magashule threatening to bring the whole Free State which I find to be a bit of a stretch is just irresponsible. I mean; what about COVID-19? They are the reason this disease will not end, these politicians are the ones spreading this pandemic.Caller - Sindile
Listen to the full conversation below...
More from Local
'Struggling business affects my marriage, my husband has to pay for everything'
Listeners call in to help Thandi, who owns an events business that is struggling and in need of a clearance sale.Read More
'Introduce measures to ensure restricted access to alcohol and avoid a ban'
Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers says we could end up with an increase in Covid-19 infections.Read More
VACCINATION: 'We have learnt from other programmes that starting slow is better'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan gives an update on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.Read More
Medical aids to pay more for Covid-19 vaccine
Board of Healthcare Funders managing director Dr Katlego Mothudi explains how medicine pricing works.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding until Tuesday evening
The power utility says stage two load shedding will resume from 5 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday.Read More
South Africa records 1,757 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 478,733 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
'Nathi Mthethwa has failed dismally and doesn't understand the arts industry'
Actor, writer, and director Thami akaMbongo states that they have 10 points the Arts and Culture Department needs to attend to.Read More
Private sector says it is on track and ready for vaccine rollout
CEO at Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia says the private sector is right on track when it comes to vaccine rollout.Read More
GOVERNMENT HAS FAILED THEM: 'Sex work is not a moral but human rights issue'
Sex worker and representative for National Sex Workers, Katlego Rasebitse, says the government has failed sex workers in SA.Read More
Start of phase two vaccine rollout hailed as 'smooth and well organised'
Eyewitness News reporters Mia Lindeque, Theto Mahlakoane & Kevin Brandt report from vaccine sites in Gauteng and the Western Cape.Read More