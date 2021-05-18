Streaming issues? Report here
Local

'Where does the ANC get the money for legal representatives to fight Magashule?'

18 May 2021 10:46 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Ace Magashule
African National Congress (ANC)

Listeners question where the party gets the money for the legal battle between it and their secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The African National Congress (ANC) has appointed a legal battle against suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule who has dragged the party to court in a bid to get his temporary suspension overturned, insisting his constitutional rights were being undermined by the rule that was used to get him out of office.

A listener on the Clement Manyathela show questioned where the ANC gets the money to appoint a legal team as the party had previously informed the public that they were having financial problems.

The appointment of senior counsel's by the ANC to oppose the secretary-general concerns me because they had recently informed us that the party did not have money and were on the verge of retrenching their staff due to financial constraints. Where do they get the money to pay these lawyers?

Caller - Jimmy

The party insists that the legal teams they have hired understand the procedure but would also pay special attention to the constitutionality of Magashule's suspension.

Another listener by the name of Nakedi argued that politicians such as Magashule and other members of the party either do not understand the constitution of the party or they thought as leaders the constitution does not apply towards them, which he finds concerning.

I am a bit concerned about the interpretation of Ace's actions towards the party's constitution. Where they not aware when they took the position of being leaders that they are part and parcel of the constitution.

Caller - Nakedi

RELATED: 'Fact that congregants were singing with Supra shows they wanted him to speak'

A listener by the name of Silindile argued that politicians are the ones spreading COVID-19 within the country referencing Magashule and Zuma who both addressed hundreds of supporters shortly after the former president's corruption trial was adjourned to 26 of May 2021.

These politicians watched people gather, singing and holding hands in close proximity and Magashule threatening to bring the whole Free State which I find to be a bit of a stretch is just irresponsible. I mean; what about COVID-19? They are the reason this disease will not end, these politicians are the ones spreading this pandemic.

Caller - Sindile

Listen to the full conversation below...




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
