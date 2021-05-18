Women share sweet gestures left in unlikely place by their partners go viral
It's the little things that matter.
A mother of two posted a photo of a heart-shaped note left for her by her husband in the bottom of their coffee machine and thousands of women shared little notes they found in unlikely places.
