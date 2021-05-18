VACCINATION: 'We have learnt from other programmes that starting slow is better'





Day two of phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine programme is underway across the country.

The Gauteng government has indicated that it is preparing itself to vaccinate 1.3 million people during the second phase of the national vaccination programme.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says there has been some confusion around the EDVS.

We have learnt from the Sisonke rollout that and other programmes such as the ARV programme that starting out slowly is better. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Also, we can't expand sites drastically because we don't have enough vaccines but I think we have two challenges, the one is registration. It is quite low. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Meanwhile, the South African Medical Association says the number of slots phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination started with is disappointing after six months of planning.

Another concern is the lack of computerised record-keeping, especially in the public sector. Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medical Association

To tell us that they are starting slow because they need to learn, didn't they learn from the Sisonke project? Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medical Association

Listen to the full interviews below...