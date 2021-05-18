'Struggling business affects my marriage, my husband has to pay for everything'





A business owner by the name of Thandi shared the financial woes she is facing in her business which is located in Soweto called TWJ Events Supplies due to the pandemic.

She spoke of how much she owed the bank an amount of R 600,000 and how purchasing a property to continue her events business contributed to her problems.

She had pleaded with the listeners to assist her in a clearance sale of her stock in that way she would be able to settle some of her debt.

I was hoping to have a clearance sale at the moment so that I am able to pay the overhead, as you know the events department is not doing so well due to the pandemic but I am willing to receive any help I can get. Thandi - Business Owner

Our shop right now can only accommodate three people at a time due to the pandemic and not having enough space. On a busy day, it becomes a disaster because people are not patient to wait, we do not have a swapping machine and people are reluctant to pay in cash. Thandi - Business Owner

I do not qualify for any rescue plan due to my debt; I really do not know what to do. Thandi - Business Owner

This is affecting my marriage as my husband has to pay for everything but when you paying for something you do not see any results it becomes discouraging. Thandi - Business Owner

I don’t even tell my family even when I am not feeling well but I push myself to go to work because there is this guilt that I have, which consists of my having to pay my employees and having to settle the debt. So in the end I come last. Thandi - Business Owner

A representative from the National Employment Fund, Mziwabantu Dayimani called into the show after listening to Thandi, to offer assistance.

The key thing I got from Thandi is that she is not giving up and that is important and she is the kind of candidate we are looking for. We will see what we can do for her and the space of a business. Mziwabantu Dayimani, Representative - National Employment Fund

As long as we can argue and demonstrate with the right support we can turn around her business. Mziwabantu Dayimani, Representative - National Employment Fund

