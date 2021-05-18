Independent pharmacies get accredited as vaccination sites





Independent Community Pharmacy Association, in close collaboration with the Department of Health, is gearing up to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to the public, starting with the over 60s, two of these pharmacies in Gauteng have been approved to start providing vaccines to healthcare workers and 500 more are in the application process.

Independent Community Pharmacy Association CEO Jackie Maimin spoke about the application process the pharmacies in South Africa had to go through and how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine delayed the process.

Pharmacies were ready to go with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but if you remember that was place on hold so we had to quickly switch to the Pfizer vaccine which requires tricky handling and special storage conditions which a lot of our pharmacies could not handle at the time. Jackie Maimin, CEO - The Independent Community Pharmacy Association

It's not that they were delayed in the process, it’s the availability of the vaccine rollout that slowed down everything. Jackie Maimin, CEO - The Independent Community Pharmacy Association

Maimin argued that they have established protocols, recording mechanisms, and communication channels in place to ensure a streamlined rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

