Construction mafia blamed for bringing projects worth R27bn to a halt
Property development and construction companies have reported that there are gangs targeting significantly large-scale construction sites, demanding a cut of the project's earnings, and in some instances forcing subcontract work to certain individuals or businesses.
Executive director of Master Builders South Africa, Roy Mnisi, stressed on how this is affecting the construction industry and that it has become a national crisis.
The criminals use all sorts of criminal acts such as intimidation, vandalism, assault, and extortion basically anything that will get them what they want.Roy Mnisi, Executive director - Master Builders South Africa
The problem is happening everywhere in urban areas, townships and now it's going into residential areas and that is concerning.Roy Mnisi, Executive director - Master Builders South Africa
Mnisi says they have been reporting these incidents to the law enforcement and the government but no action has been taken.
his is a security issue and we are all aware of what is happening, if we would all play our parts I am sure we can assure a great deal of success.Roy Mnisi, Executive director - Master Builders South Africa
Listen to the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110931236_building-site-in-the-city-.html
