Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1
Power utility Eskom has confirmed that load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 5pm until 10pm on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday Eskom had suspended the rolling blackouts, saying that stage two power cuts would begin at 5pm until 10pm after more generating units returned to service.
Eskom implemented this particular round of power cuts on Sunday.
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 18, 2021
Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 17:00 until 22:00 as generation capacity improves
further@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/4do5NeqrE3
