Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem





The Dis-Chem Foundation and 702 are out to make a difference by helping an organisation that assists women and children through their Random Act of Kindness campaign.

This month's Random Act of Kindness goes to the Frida Hartley Shelter, a non-profit organisation in Yeoville, Johannesburg that aims to empower destitute women and their children who have endured neglect, abuse, trauma and homelessness and, enable them to regain their dignity by becoming independent and adequately support themselves and their children.

The organisation provides shelter, meals, toiletries, counselling, employment, as well as free entrepreneurial and job-skills training to women who have lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet, helps young homeless mothers looking to kickstart their lives, and individuals going through financial difficulties as a result of retrenchment or unemployment.

In addition, the Frida Hartley Shelter also provides nutrition and childcare to the children housed at the shelter with their mother, allowing mothers to take the time they need to find work.

What we're doing is really just providing food security for community members who have been struggling, especially because of the pandemic. We cook a home-cooked, fresh meal just so that they can have something to eat. Cheryl Hlabane, Manager – Frida Hartley Shelter

We've had an overwhelming request of women and men asking us for food and toiletries and, we would provide bread and soup at times but we just thought that wasn't sustaining enough because some of them have said the meal that we provide is the only meal that they eat in a day. Cheryl Hlabane, Manager – Frida Hartley Shelter

In recognition of the impact that the organisation has made on the community, the Dis-Chem Foundation has donated R80,000 worth of equipment to assist with kitchen renovations.

The Dis-chem Foundation heard about this particular organisation through Primedia (actually) a couple of years ago and we came here and we saw the pure hopelessness of some of the women that were residents here. Sherry Saltzman, Representative – The Dis-Chem Foundation

The Dischem Foundation's representative, Sherry Saltzman believes that the Frida Hartley Shelter is a home of hope.

We came here and saw how these women were loved, how they were nourished, how their self-esteem is brought up... because as a battered person, you lose your sense of self-worth and the Frida Hartley home really gives these people a sense of hope and a sense of worth, which I think is vitally important for someone to start over again and make something of their lives when they've been beaten, emotionally, so down that they don't feel that there's hope for anyone - and here is hope, this is a home of hope. Sherry Saltzman, Representative – The Dis-Chem Foundation

Breakfast host, Bongani Bingwa says that this isn't just about The Dis-Chem Foundation signing a big check – every single customer who walks into a pharmacy can contribute to how Dis-Chem changes lives.

Every time a customer purchases products at Dischem and they swipe their loyalty card, a portion of the sale goes into my budget which allows me to work in organisations like this and help the people who truly need help... and our customers allow me to do that. Sherry Saltzman, Representative – The Dis-Chem Foundation

Bongani Bingwa visits the Frida Hartley Shelter to find out how the organisation is making a difference in the community.

To learn more about the incredible work that does in the community, visit www.fridahartley.org or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

