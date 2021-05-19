South Africa records 2,355 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,355 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,617,840.
Eighty more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,340 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,4% which means that 1,527,968 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 519,139 healthcare workers have received the jab.
