WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant

19 May 2021 8:24 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Pregnancy
training
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED:

Fitness trainer Yanyah Milutinović is being criticised for lifting heavy weights while 8 months pregnant.

Some people say she is hurting the baby by doing the heavy lifting. She works out between three and six times a week while also conducting session for her clients.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




