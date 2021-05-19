WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant
Fitness trainer Yanyah Milutinović is being criticised for lifting heavy weights while 8 months pregnant.
Some people say she is hurting the baby by doing the heavy lifting. She works out between three and six times a week while also conducting session for her clients.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
