We don't want any money put into failing state-owned entities - Outa





The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) wants the diversion of R2.7 billion originally earmarked for the business rescue of South Africa Airways (SAA), which will now be used to purchase equity in its subsidiaries, to be stopped.

Outa has written to Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane expressing their intentions to object to this process.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about their objections.

We don't want any money put into any state-owned entities that are failing but in this process, we are now trying to save the subsidiaries by bypassing the proper process. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Taking money out of business rescue agreed amount which was allocated to SAA and putting it to Mango, SAA technical and air chefs and we believe it is against the law and the processes that have been voted on and followed. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Duvenage says if the government goes ahead with the financing, Outa will go to court.

We will have to contemplate legal action because if the state doesn't follow due process, you know there is a fine line between the Public Finance Act as well as the Companies Management Act. We believe there has been transgression there. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

